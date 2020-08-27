McEnany: Trump ‘stands with Americans with pre-existing conditions’ – despite Obamacare killing case

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:49 EDT, 26 August 2020 | Updated: 22:22 EDT, 26 August 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany proclaimed that President Donald Trump ‘stands with Americans who have pre-existing conditions’ because she counts as one of them.

McEnany took the stage at Andrew W. Mellon auditorium in Washington, D.C. – where much of the virtual Republican National Convention has been staged – to tell the story of her preventative double mastectomy in May 2018 on Wednesday night.

‘One of the first calls I received was from Ivanka Trump,’ she recalled. ‘As I recovered my phone rang again, it was President Trump calling to check on me. I was blown away. Here was the leader of the free world, caring about my circumstance.’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention that President Donald Trump ‘stands with Americans who have pre-existing conditions’

Kayleigh McEnany decided to get a preventative double mastectomy in May 2018 because she tested positive for the BRCA2 gene, which gives her a higher genetic chance of having breast cancer

McEnany, by that time, had been a well-known Trump surrogate on cable news and was serving as the Republican National Committee’s national spokesperson.

She previously had told her story about the double mastectomy publicly, but retold it for a national audience.

McEnany spoke about how she had been diagnosed with the BRCA2 gene, which was the same mutation her mother and many other women in her family had, meaning they have a much higher chance of developing breast cancer.

That diagnosis meant for nearly a decade she was subject to ‘unnecessary surveillence,’ she said, though she met a number of women fighting cancer.

‘They were a testament to American strength,’ McEnany said.

In 2018, the future press secretary said she decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps and get the operation.

‘I was scared, the night before I fought back tears, as I prepared to lose a piece of myself forever,’ she said. ‘But the next day with my mom, dad, husband and Jesus Christ by my side, I underwent a mastectomy, almost eliminating my chance of breast cancer, a decision I now celebrate.’

‘Breast reconstruction has advanced remarkably,’ she continued.

‘While it is an individual’s decision, my doctor and I chose a course of surgery that left me virtually unchanged, but more important than physical results, I develeoped a strength and a confidence that I carry with me,’ she added.

After speaking of the Trumps calling to check in on her, the White House spokeswoman said she had spoken to the president several times Wednesday, before she delivered her RNC address.

‘He told me how proud he was for sharing this story,’ she said.

McEnany said her story proves that Trump would fight for Americans who have pre-existing conditions despite the White House continuing to be a part of a lawsuit destined for the Supreme Court that could completely overrule Obamacare and thus kill off those legislative protections.