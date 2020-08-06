Medical, health workers commence strike over salaries in Bauchi

The Joint Health Sector Union and Assembly of Health Care Professionals (JOHESU) Bauchi State Chapter has commenced an indefinite strike action starting from Thursday to protest what they described as unilateral deductions made by the state government on their June salaries.

The Union disclosed this in a statement signed by its State Secretary, Usman Danturaki, addressed to all branch Chairmen and Secretaries, Medical and Health Workers’ Union in the state and made available to newsmen yesterday in Bauchi.

“You are hereby directed to commence an indefinite strike action from 12.00 am of Thursday, 6th August 2020 until further directed,” the statement noted.

