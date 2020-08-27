Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘focusing on production’, royal source claims

By Jessica Green For Mailonline

Published: 05:17 EDT, 27 August 2020 | Updated: 06:21 EDT, 27 August 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘focusing on production at the moment’ because there isn’t a market for ‘after-dinner talking right now’, a royal source has claimed.

The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, are ‘exploring other avenues’ while their public speaking is ‘on hold’, an insider told Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair.

The couple, who have recently moved into a new $14.65million mansion in Santa Barbara, California, with their son Archie, one, have reportedly pitched TV projects to numerous networks.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (pictured recently during a video call) are ‘focusing on production at the moment’ because there isn’t a market for ‘after-dinner talking right now’, a royal source has claimed

‘They have to earn a living and clearly there isn’t a market for after-dinner talking right now,’ the source said. ‘So the public speaking is on hold for the moment and they are exploring other avenues.

‘The focus is on production at the moment and I can see them making a series rather than Meghan starring in front of the camera.’

They added that the priority for the couple is on projects and campaigns that mean something to them and are ‘in line with their views’, such as civil rights, women’s empowerment and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Royal author Katie said the pair are now figuring out how to make money from some of their projects, following the lack of public speaking engagements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke (pictured during a new Netflix documentary about the Paralympics), 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, are ‘exploring other avenues’ while their public speaking is ‘on hold’, an insider told Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair

It comes following reports that Meghan and Harry are working on a new TV show that takes a ‘political stance’ on feminism and racial inequality.

The programme, which will focus on ‘normal people’, has been pitched to a number of TV executives, according to The Mirror.

An insider told the paper that the aim of the show will be to empower women and tackle the issue of racial inequality.

They added that although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both appear in the show, the project will not be about them.

Both Harry and Meghan will work as joint producers for the project – which they initially pitched back in June, according to the publication.

Meetings are thought to have already been held with TV bosses such as NBC Universal’s chairman of content studios, Bonnie Hammer, who Meghan has known since her time on the show Suits.

Back in April, Meghan provided voice overs for the Disney+ documentary Elephants, and Harry followed in her footsteps by appearing in a new Netflix documentary about the Paralympic Games called Rising Phoenix, which aired yesterday.

Now the royal couple reportedly hope to produce their own ‘worthy’ documentaries through their own film and television production company.

Shortly after the pair announced their intention to step back from royal duties, a senior Netflix executive said the streaming giant would be eager to work with them.

‘Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure,’ said Chief content officer Ted Sarandos at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.