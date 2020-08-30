Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘set to be offered Spotify megadeal for exclusive podcasts’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly set to be offered a seven figure deal to produce podcasts for Spotify.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 39, who are currently living in their $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara, having officially stepped back from royal duty seeking financial independence in March.

The streaming giant, which is worth £22bn, are hoping to sign the royal couple following the success of The Michelle Obama podcast, which launched last month, and has been a huge ratings hit.

Sources told the Mirror that money is ‘no object’ for Spotify and Meghan would be able to ‘more or less name her price’.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 39, are reportedly set to be offered a seven figure deal to produce podcasts for Spotify (They are pictured on Zoom call last month)

An insider said: ‘The Duke and Duchess have been on their hit list for a while and a detailed proposal is set to be presented to Meghan’s US agent in a matter of weeks.’

Rumors of Harry and Meghan seeking to gain a foothold in Hollywood have run rampant ever since the couple announced their plans to quit as senior royals, seek financial independence and move to North America in January.

The couple, who are breaking away from the monarchy to earn their own money in the US, have had to ditch using Sussex Royal as their brand name.

The Sussexes already have some experience in podcasts and radio appearances.

Sources said money is ‘no object’ for Spotify and Meghan will be able to more or less name her price’. Meghan is pictured during a visit to Brixton’s Reprezent 107.3 FM in 2018

The couple’s second ever engagement as a couple was a visit to Reprezent 107.3 FM in Brixton, a 24-hour underground music station.

Meanwhile in 2017, Prince Harry guest edited BBC Radio 4’s Today show, while has a starring role in a new Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix, which was released on Wednesday.

And this week Meghan took part in an online chat with Gloria Steinem hosted by Makers Women, to discuss feminism, oppression and the importance of voting in the upcoming US election.

The news that the couple may start a podcast comes after reports emerged Prince Harry and Meghan are quietly shopping a top secret project to network executives as they settle into their new life in Hollywood.

Harry also has experience in TV and radio. In 2017, the father-of-one guest edited BBC Radio 4’s Today show (pictured)

Sources told Variety that the former royal couple began pitching their idea to ‘numerous’ media companies back in June, around the time that they purchased a sprawling estate in Santa Barbara.

Very few details are known about the project, including the concept behind it and whether it would be a TV series or some other format.

However, one source with knowledge of the idea said Harry and Meghan intend to serve as joint producers on the venture should it get picked up.

The decision to work in podcasts would be another move reminiscent of former US president Barack Obama and his lawyer wife Michelle.

Earlier this week Meghan took part in an online chat with Gloria Steinem hosted by Makers Women, to discuss feminism, oppression and the importance of voting in the upcoming US election

In January, sources confirmed the couple had discussed their plans with the former US president and his wife and wanted to mimic the way they had managed to build a successful, but dignified, life for themselves after the White House.

Since leaving the White House, the Obamas have earned a small fortune by selling rights to their autobiographies and setting up their own production company, which has bagged a lucrative deal with Netflix.

A source said: ‘They have found huge commercial success without actually looking like they are getting their hands dirty, to put it bluntly, and retaining their popularity.

‘In fact it is fair to say that their star has soared since leaving the White House, particularly Michelle’s, and this is something Meghan admires very, very much.’

The move would be reminiscent of Michelle Obama, who has also launched a podcast on Spotify. It focused on meaningful relationships and debuted on July 29

Sources previously revealed how the duke and duchess want to follow in the footsteps of former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle

After stepping down as senior members of the Firm in March, the couple signed with New York-based Harry Walker Agency in June, which represents the Obamas and the Clintons.

Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie also claimed the couple have big plans for the next few years, and are basing their working model on the Obamas.

He said their plans were ‘not too dissimilar’ from what the former president created after leaving the White House and setting up Higher Ground production company.

He pointed to the Obama’s multiyear production deal with Netflix to produce films and documentaries covering topics like race, class and civil rights.