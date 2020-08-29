Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will spend ‘an extended period of time in the UK next year’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘likely’ to spend an ‘extended period of time in the UK next year’ in order to attend Trooping the Colour and the unveiling of the new Princess Diana statue, their royal biographer has claimed.

Omid Scobie, co-author of bombshell biography Finding Freedom, said the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, had ‘many reasons to be based in the UK’ in the spring and summer of 2021.

Speaking on the Heirpod podcast, Omid said: ‘In March, we have the Invictus Games, which has been rescheduled, in the Hague. In June, we have Trooping the Colour, which I imagine Prince Harry and Meghan would like to still be at, and July 1, we have the unveiling of the [Princess Diana] statue.’

Prince Harry and Meghan have been living in the US since announcing their plans to step back from royal duty in January, and recently bought a sprawling nine-bedroom and 16-bathroom mansion in upscale Santa Barbara for $14.65million, making them neighbors with celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Meghan Markle, 35, and Prince Harry, 39, are ‘likely’ to spend ‘an extended period of time in the UK next year’ to attend Trooping the Colour and the unveiling of the new Princess Diana statue, according to Omid Scobie

Speaking on the podcast, Omid revealed: ‘I would not be surprised if we saw the Sussexes spend an extended period of time in the UK next year.’

He went on to discuss several engagements for the couple spanning across the spring and summer period, including appearances in The Hague and the UK, before adding: ‘There are many reasons for them to be based in the UK for that period, depending on whether travel will be back to normal.’

The biographer had previously claimed the couple would return to the UK to resume their charity work once lockdown travel restrictions ease.

Speaking to Royal Central, Scobie said the couple ‘love to get out there and be active in the field’.

Omid Scobie said the couple had ‘many reasons to be based in the UK’ in the spring and summer of 2021 (pictured, at their final appearance in the country before stepping back from royal duty in March)

‘Harry and Meghan have made it clear that their work in the UK, including their royal patronages, will continue,’ he explained.

‘While their base will be in the US, I think once travel restrictions ease we will see them moving around again and undertaking trips to the UK, both privately and professionally.’

He added: ‘A lot of the work they already started, including all four of Meghan’s patronages, are right here on British soil.’

But despite Scobie pointing out the Queen has told the couple, who stepped down as senior members of the Firm in March, that the door ‘is open’, he said he doesn’t believe they’ll return to the UK as full-time working royals.

Omid said the couple would like to attend Trooping the Colour as well as the unveiling of the new Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace (pictured, Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Diana)

He said: ‘The Sussexes are more engaged in the issues that matter to them than ever, the work on Archewell–their non-profit organisation–continues, and, as we have recently seen, they have established a permanent family base in California.

‘The UK will always be important to them, but I don’t think we’ll ever see that happen again as working royals.’

His latest comments come after it was announced yesterday that a new Princess Diana statue is to be installed at Kensington Palace next year.

A statement on behalf of the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge issued by Kensington Palace read: ‘The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed next year on what would have been her 60th birthday.’

The co-author of Finding Freedom has previously claimed the couple would return to the UK when travel restrictions ease amid the coronavirus pandemic

The statue was commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of Princess Diana’s death and recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world.

It will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess’s 60th birthday.

The brothers announced the commission of the statue two years ago on the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and the initiative is one of their few remaining join ventures after a rift between the siblings and Harry’s move to LA.

A source told The Mirror: ‘Everyone hopes this will help to heal old wounds.’

His latest comments come after it was announced a new Princess Diana statue is set to be installed at Kensington Palace, with some saying the artwork will ‘help to heal old wounds’ between Prince Harry and Prince William

Princess Diana died at the age of 36 when the car she was travelling in crashed in a Paris tunnel on August 31, 1997.

Announcing the project in 2017, William and Harry said: ‘It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue.’

Plans for the new statue next year ‘will help to heal old wounds’ after an alleged rift between Princes William and Harry, according to royal experts.

Relations between the brothers are said to still be strained after a rift that began when Prince Harry took offence when his ‘snobby’ brother cautioned him not to rush into marrying Meghan Markle.

The princess loved to walk in the palace gardens and would often stop to chat to the staff. Pictured, the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace

Meanwhile, Prince William was said to be furious over the Sussexes decision to go public with their plans for Megxit before an agreement was reached with the royal family.

Author Omid has claimed William, a future king, was upset by the decision as he believed it had damaged the royal family’s reputation.

He told True Royalty TV that the pair cut communication for two months after Megxit and still have barely any communication, while their relationship ‘will take time to heal’.