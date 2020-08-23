Meghan Markle was ‘disappointed’ Kate Middleton didn’t offer a ‘stronger shoulder of support’

By Jessica Green For Mailonline

Meghan Markle was ‘disappointed’ that Kate Middleton didn’t offer a ‘stronger shoulder of support’, according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie.

He said Prince Harry, 35, and Prince William’s fractious relationship also prevented the two women from having a ‘close bond’, with the pair instead enjoying just a ‘surface level’ of friendship.

Speaking on The Heirpod podcast, the co-author of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell biography Finding Freedom, claimed the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, were ‘never at war’ – but their relationship lacked any ‘depth’.

He said that while the pair both enjoyed fashion and tennis – having even appeared together at Wimbledon – it didn’t lead to a long-lasting friendship.

‘They were never at war and never the duelling duchesses. They were just two women who had this very surface level friendship,’ he said on his podcast.

‘They were able to connect and bond to trips to Wimbledon – we saw them there a couple of times. But certainly where more depth was required or perhaps a stronger shoulder of support from the Duchess of Cambridge’s side, we saw that that didn’t happen, over and over again.’

He continued: ‘And it was one of the things that really left Meghan a bit disappointed in that friendship… as there were times that she really would’ve appreciated that extra support internally.’

Prince Harry, Prince William, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge leave the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London in March 2020

Kate and Meghan in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July 2019

The author suggested that the Duchess of Cambridge might’ve been too busy to help the Duchess of Sussex.

‘People have asked why Kate may have not been there in that situation and I really don’t know but it’s clear at the time her priorities weren’t there,’ Omid said.

‘We do see her as an incredibly dedicated wife, mother and member of the Royal family and maybe that’s a lot for one person to juggle.’

The lack of a close relationship between the two mothers is also suggested to have been a result of the ‘fractured’ bond between Harry and William, 39.

Speaking on The Heirpod podcast, the co-author of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell biography Finding Freedom (pictured), claimed the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, were ‘never at war’ – but their relationship lacked any ‘depth’

‘The fractures that exited with Harry and William almost prevented the two women from having that close bond,’ Omid added.

His remarks follow similar comments made in his biography, in which he said: ‘The two duchesses’ relationship had struggled to move past the distant politeness of when they first met.

‘Their cordial but distant rapport was apparent when the pair appeared alongside each other at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day the previous summer.

‘While the doting mothers were photographed next to each other with their children, the two appeared to barely exchange a word.’

But friends of the Cambridges dismissed claims in Finding Freedom that Kate and Meghan ‘barely exchanged a word’.

In what was intended as a public show of solidarity, Harry was cheered on the polo field by Meghan and baby Archie, and William by Kate and their three children, George, seven, Charlotte, five and Louis, two.

‘Everyone saw Kate and Meghan chatting. She [Meghan] had the baby and it was really sweet,’ one pal insisted. ‘George went up to Archie and gently stroked his head. Louis was larking around and making Meghan laugh – it was really positive and happy.’