Melania Trump ‘rolled eyes’ when Donald talked of Presidency

Melania Trump would roll her eyes whenever Ivanka opined about being America’s first female president, mumbling under her breath ‘no thank you’, a source connected to the bombshell book about the first lady exclusively told DailyMail.com.

Melania’s former friend and staffer Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is set to release her explosive book – Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady – on Tuesday.

Reports about the book have already leaked, including claims that Melania made disparaging comments about Ivanka, called her ‘The Princess’ and was behind a petty mission to ensure she was blocked from her father’s swearing in ceremony photo.

A source connected to the book has revealed further to DailyMail.com that it contains more details about the frosty tension between the two women, such as Melania scoffing at the idea her stepdaughter would follow in her father’s footsteps and become President.

They said: ‘Melania would roll her eyes whenever she heard Ivanka ramble on about her grand plan on becoming America’s first female president with Jared by her side.

‘Jared would ultimately chime in with, ”She’s got what it takes, she’s a born leader, the people love her, look at her” and Melania would mumble no thank you.’

Melania Trump would roll her eyes whenever Ivanka would talk about being America’s first female president, mumbling under her breath ‘no thank you’, a source connected to a book about the first lady exclusively told DailyMail.com. They also said: ‘Meanwhile Melania had to deal with Don Jr.’s conviction that he too would follow in his dad’s footsteps in becoming Commander in Chief’

Melania’s former friend and staffer Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is set to release her explosive book Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady on Tuesday

They added: ‘Meanwhile Melania had to deal with Don Jr.’s conviction that he too would follow in his dad’s footsteps in becoming Commander in Chief.

‘Melania would discretely shake her head in disgust over these two running around the White House saying ”look at me, look at me” and acting like they were the ones in charge.

Winston Wolkoff’s book ‘Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady’ will be released on September 1

‘While Melania strived for peace and order in her new home, she compared the White House to an out-of-control circus thanks to its self-appointed co-ringleaders Ivanka and Don Jr.’

The insider also revealed the book contains details about Melania likening ‘herself to a modern day Jacqueline Kennedy and said her mission was to restore sophistication and elegance to the White House. That it was lacking a feminine touch.’

Winston Wolkoff’s memoir recounts her friendship with Melania and her work with her, including on the presidential inauguration and in the East Wing.

It offers a glimpse into the rivalry and in-fighting between Melania and her step-daughter Ivanka, as Melania allegedly once described Ivanka and family members working in the White House as a bunch of ‘snakes.’

Last week, DailyMail.com revealed Melania grumbled about Ivanka not showing her respect as first lady, was constantly trying to steal the spotlight and behaved like she was starring on The Apprentice again.

The insider said: ‘Melania complained that Ivanka was always competing with her for his attention, as if she knew better and was more capable of being the First Lady.

‘Melania spoke out against Ivanka’s incessant need to involve herself in just about everything in the White House, even if it didn’t concern her. She would always find some way to meddle, someway to make her point be heard.’

The source added to DailyMail.com: ‘There’s no warmth between those two.’

The insider also revealed the book contains details about Melania likening ‘herself to a modern day Jacqueline Kennedy and said her mission was to restore sophistication and elegance to the White House. That it was lacking a feminine touch.’ Pictured: First Lady Jackie Kennedy at JFK’s inauguration (left) and Melania at Trump’s swearing in ceremony (right)

Melania was recently blasted for her redesign of the White House’s Rose Garden. The first lady said she was returning the garden to its roots and honoring the original design by Bunny Mellon, made at the request of President John F. Kennedy in 1962

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, whose memoir ‘Melania & Me’ comes out on September 1, talks to ABC News in an interview that will air Monday on ‘Good Morning America’

The insider continued: ‘Melania said Ivanka has not shown her the respect a First Lady deserves and is constantly trying to steal the spotlight by overstepping her boundaries and behaving like her father’s most trusted confidant a la The Apprentice.

‘Behind Ivanka’s back, Melania would often grumble to her inner circle that there’s only one First Lady and that her husband was the person elected, not his entire family, referring to his kids.’

It’s been reported that Winston Wolkoff has secretly taped audio recordings of Melania making disparaging comments about Trump’s children, particularly Ivanka.

But on Monday, she refused to confirm to Good Morning America if she did have the tapes, although a New York magazine reporter has also confirmed their existence.

However, Winston Wolkoff admitted to GMA: ‘I can back up everything that’s in the book 100 percent… and Donald and Melania know that.’

The source added to DailyMail.com: ‘Stephanie knows they (The White House) will come out swinging with malicious lies, but she’s armed with the truth and can prove it. She’s the one who’s going to have the last laugh.’

Also on GMA, Winston Wolkoff revealed she and the first lady laughed during the 2016 campaign after the infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ tape came out where Trump said he liked to grab women ‘by the p****.’

Wolkoff told ‘GMA’ that she thought Melania Trump was different from her husband Donald – the first couple are seen at the White House on Thursday night as the president accepted the Republican nomination for a second term

Winston Wolkoff revealed she and the first lady laughed during the 2016 campaign after the infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ tape came out where Trump said he liked to grab women ‘by the p****.’ Pressure was on Trump to drop out of the race after comments were revealed in a 2005 ‘Access Hollywood’ interview when he and host Billy Bush were preparing to meet actress Arianne Zucker

‘The day that the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape came out she reached out to have lunch. Now, if any other human being or any other one of my friends I would have expected to see them in tears, right?

‘She was smiling. It was as if nothing happened.

‘I said to her, how many times have you heard the word P**** and president in the same sentence and we burst out laughing.

‘Then I said are you upset and doesn’t it get you angry and Melania is a pragmatist. Melania, if you can’t control people’s emotions, then why even worry about it. And that’s how she lived her life and that is what she stood by every day,’ she added.

In October 2016, The Washington Post revealed the existence of Trump’s comments to ‘Access Hollywood,’ made during a 2005 interview when he and host Billy Bush were preparing to meet actress Arianne Zucker.

Trump said of being famous that it let’s you do what you want with women, including ‘grab ’em by the p****.’

The comments shocked the public and caused many Republicans to withdraw their endorsement of Trump.

Pressure was on him to drop out of the race but he stayed in – apologized for the comments – and prevailed in the election.