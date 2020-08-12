BBNaija : Mercy Eke Trends On Twitter

Mercy Eke Winner of Africa’s most popular TV reality show, BBNaija, is currently trending on Twitter.

Mercy Eke, the winner of the last year Big Brother Naija reality show said in a video that she’s too busy, unlike those who sit at home to watch Big Brother.

Her followers have introduced a hashtag which seeks to promote the star. The hashtag is #MERCYEKEISBUSY meaning she has no time to reply to jabs from her critics.

She slammed those who are expecting her to support the new house mates.

“Are you mad?” She asked them.

Mercy pointed out that she has a lot to do as opposed to sitting at home like others to watch the show that brought her to the limelight.

Mercy also said that she doesn’t know any of “those people” in the house and no one can force her to watch or support them.

Mercy statement rubbed people off the wrong way and they reacted.

Mercy Eke is a Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur from Imo State. She won season 4 of Big Brother Naija in October 2019, becoming the first woman to win the reality show. On March 14, 2020, Mercy received the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Dressed Female.

