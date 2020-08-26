Messi wants quick Barcelona exit

Our Reporter

LIONEL Messi has reportedly told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club immediately – and on a free transfer.

The Argentinian, who according to RAC1 radio had told new manager Ronald Koeman that he felt “more out than in”, has sent has sent a fax to Barcelona informing them if his desire to go.

His camp believes that a clause in his contact means that he can walk away for no fee. Barcelona, by contrast, insist that he is still bound by a 700m Euros buy-out clause.

Barcelona are yet to react officially, but they continue to insist that he is part of Koeman’s plans and that if he is to depart, his official price is 700m Euros. Messi’s contract expires next summer, suggesting that they would be forced to negotiate with potential buyers.