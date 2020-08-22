Mexican President Faces Hard Questions Over Videos of Brother

MEXICO CITY—Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has made his political bones fighting corruption, found himself denying corruption allegations on Friday after two videos emerged showing his younger brother accepting an envelope and a brown paper bag stuffed full of cash in 2015 for the president’s political movement.

The release of the videos comes just a day after graft allegations against three former presidents rocked Mexico’s political class. The extensive details on alleged bribes and corruption made to…