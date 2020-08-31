Mexico City market vendor killed for ‘refusing to pay extortion’

Shocking moment produce vendor is executed by assassin in Mexico City market after ‘refusing to make extortion payment’
- Geramael López was gunned down at a Mexico City produce market Saturday
- The 34-year-old, who sold plantains at the wholesale market, died at the scene
- Surveillance video shows a male shooter walking toward López and firing
- No arrests have been reported as of Monday by the Mexico City police
By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
A produce vendor was executed by a gunman inside Mexico City’s largest wholesale market.
The tragic incident took place shortly after 4:30am after Geramael López arrived to open his plantain stand at Central de Abasto.
The 34-year-old businessman was counting over money while another vendor was preparing a nearby vegetable stand when an individual approached López from behind.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT
Geramael López was assassinated next to his plantain stand by an unknown man Saturday in Mexico City’s largest wholesale market. Local media outlets report that shooting may be related to gangs seeking extortion payments from local businesses
Surveillance camera shows the moment Geramael López (bottom right) was shot dead by a gunman (top right)
Without saying a word, the shooter fired two shots at López’s head, a surveillance video showed.
The shooting sent other nearby vendors running for safety as the assailant escaped.
López was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.
According to El Universal, López had moved from the southern state of Chiapas to the Mexican capital and was on his second day of work.
Local media outlets have linked the shooting to area gangs seeking extortion payments from vendors for the right to operate their businesses.
No arrests had been reported as of Monday.
No arrests have been reported in connection with the brutal assassination of Geramael López, a produce vendor killed in Mexico City on Saturday
