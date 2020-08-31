Mexico City market vendor killed for ‘refusing to pay extortion’

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

A produce vendor was executed by a gunman inside Mexico City’s largest wholesale market.

The tragic incident took place shortly after 4:30am after Geramael López arrived to open his plantain stand at Central de Abasto.

The 34-year-old businessman was counting over money while another vendor was preparing a nearby vegetable stand when an individual approached López from behind.

Geramael López was assassinated next to his plantain stand by an unknown man Saturday in Mexico City’s largest wholesale market. Local media outlets report that shooting may be related to gangs seeking extortion payments from local businesses

Surveillance camera shows the moment Geramael López (bottom right) was shot dead by a gunman (top right)

Without saying a word, the shooter fired two shots at López’s head, a surveillance video showed.

The shooting sent other nearby vendors running for safety as the assailant escaped.

López was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

According to El Universal, López had moved from the southern state of Chiapas to the Mexican capital and was on his second day of work.

Local media outlets have linked the shooting to area gangs seeking extortion payments from vendors for the right to operate their businesses.

No arrests had been reported as of Monday.