Michael Cohen pens scathing attack on President Trump

Cohen, who is now out on house arrest, is set to release his book Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump on September 8.

The book claims Cohen ‘knows where the skeletons are buried’ and labels Trump as a ‘racist, sexist, homophobic, lying and cheating President’.

Here, Cohen pens for DailyMail.com why he believes Americans shouldn’t vote for Trump in the 2020 presidential election, writing: ‘I pray the country doesn’t make the same mistakes that I made; or pay the heavy price my family and I are paying.’

My name is Michael Cohen and I was the former personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump.

Each day I watch in amazement as the President makes statements or tweets that further divide this country. Worse, he actually takes pleasure in the chaos and hatred it elicits. As someone who worked for him for over a decade, it’s actually much worse than people know.

President Trump has become the worst version of himself imaginable. President Trump lacks the ability to demonstrate empathy for others, while being completely dishonest to the American people; and all at the same time.

President Obama once stated: “I’m here today because this is one of those pivotal moments when every one of us, as citizens of the United States, need to determine just who it is that we are, just what it is that we stand for.”

I have made my own mistakes and have owned them publicly and under oath; silence and complicity to this daily destruction of our basic civility to one another will not be one of them.

I did things and acted improperly, often at Mr. Trump’s behest; I blindly followed my boss’ demands.

My loyalty to Mr. Trump has cost me everything: my family’s happiness, friendships, my law license, my company, my livelihood, my honor, my reputation and my freedom.

I cannot sit back, say nothing and allow him to do the same to the country. So, Mr. President, let me advise you one last time.

Science is real and so is Covid-19 with over 170,000 people having already died. You can’t just wish it away.

And, despite your claims to the contrary, the economy is tanking with negative economic growth. We are not better off today than we were four years ago.

In fact, Mr. President, America is nearing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Mr. President, it’s time you honor our veterans, even in the rain.

You tell the truth even when it doesn’t aggrandize you.

You respect the law and our incredible law enforcement agents; you don’t villainize them.

You don’t disparage Generals, Gold Star families, P.O.W.’s and others who had the courage to fight for this country.

You don’t attack the media and those who ask questions you don’t want to answer. You take responsibility for your own dirty deeds.

You don’t use the power of your bully pulpit to destroy the credibility of those who speak out against you.

You don’t separate families from one another or demonize those looking to America for a better life.

You don’t vilify people based upon the god they pray to and you don’t cuddle up to our adversaries at the expense of our allies.

You don’t shut down the government before Christmas/New Year to appease your base.

And, yes Mr. President…Black Lives do Matter.

This behavior of yours is churlish, denigrates the Office of the President and is simply un-American.

So, to those who support the President and his rhetoric, as I once did, I pray the country doesn’t make the same mistakes that I made; or pay the heavy price my family and I are paying.

Whatever your political affiliation is, I say this as a witness, open your eyes as I have and acknowledge that President Trump cares for nothing or anyone other than himself. None of us can afford to take a bullet for him!

Michael Cohen’s book Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump is out on September 8.