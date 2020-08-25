Microsoft pitches tent with Epic Games as battle with Apple rolls on

Microsoft is backing Epic Games in its fight with Apple. Epic, a game developer, is set to ask a federal court on Monday to force Apple to restore the Fortnite app to the App Store, and block the iPhone maker from cutting off Epic’s developer tools and limiting its ability to provide key graphics technology to other apps.

The graphics technology, known as Unreal Engine, is a suite of software used by millions of developers to build 3D games and other products.

Cutting off Epic from Apple’s iOS and Mac developer tools would mean the gaming company can no longer distribute Unreal Engine to other developers, Epic said in its legal filing. Microsoft, which makes the Xbox, uses the technology for games developed for consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Apple’s move “will place Unreal Engine and those game creators that have built, are building, and may build games on it at a substantial disadvantage,” Kevin Gammill, GM of gaming developer experiences at Microsoft, said in a court declaration.

“Developing a game using different game engines for different platforms may be prohibitively expensive and difficult.”

Apple has urged a judge in Oakland, California, to reject Epic’s request.

