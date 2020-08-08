Middle-aged men arraigned for damaging cassava farm worth N5m

Elo Edremoda, Warri

Two men, Paul Tuoma Okene and Friday Adjohwenyo, have been arraigned at a Magistrate Court sitting in Agbarho, Ughelli North council area of Delta state, for forcefully entering and damaging a cassava farm valued at N5 million.

The farm which is located at Obanoku, Orhokpokpo-Agbarho belongs to one Lucky Agbonifo.

The case which came up for hearing on Thursday, was presided over by Chief Magistrate Geraldine Ofulue.

The information filed by the Police against the middle-aged men is dated August 6, with charge number: MOA/29C/2020, Commissioner of Police versus Paul Tuoma Okene and Friday Adjohwenyo.

The farmland was criminally trespassed between June 10 and 15, 2020, by Okene, Adjohwenyo and several others currently at large.

According to the charge, the duo, alongside others, are facing a three-count charge for forceful entry and partitioning of the farmland with intention to sell, conspiracy “to wit malicious damage” and “maliciously damage cassava plants valued at N5 million.”

The case was adjourned to August 31, while both men were granted bail of N1 million, with a surety to present a current account statement in like sum and asked to deposit their international passports at the court.

It will be noted that one of the accused, Paul Tuoma Okene, was on Friday, July 24, arraigned at a Federal High Court sitting in Warri, for illegal possession of arms and ammunitions.

