Military retirees shelve protest as Defence Minister wades in

Okodili NDIDI, Abuja

Retired Military personnel have called off the planned nationwide protest over alleged exclusion from the Security Debarment Allowance (SDA).

The protest was suspended after intervention of Minister of Defence Maj General Salihi Magashi(rtd), who met with the leadership of veteran groups to resolve the issue.

The SDA was approved in 2018 by President Muhamamadu Buhari for Military retirees to prevent them from using the skills they acquired while in service to perpetrate crime after retirement.

It is payable to only personnel that retired from 2017.

The veterans had threatened to embark on protest to register their anger for being excluded from the retirement package.

Also at the meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Defence Account and Budget Maj Gen. Jahadi Ezra Jakko; Chairman Military Pensions Board Major Gen. A.B Adamu And the Director Veteran Affairs Defence Headquarters.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media to the Defence Minister, Mohammad Abdulkadir, the veterans were protesting their unjustifiable exclusion from the payment of the Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) “aimed at preventing retired personnel from using the knowledge and skills acquired while in the Service against the state”.

The statement added: “This was contrary to the allegations in some quarters in the media that the Minister is too busy to attend to the grievances of the veteran groups until 2021.

“The meeting which was held against the background of maintaining an “Open door policy” in the management of the Military Veteran Affairs had in attendance all concerned parties.

“The interface had on the side of the Minister’s team, the Permanent Secretary Ministry Defence Sabi’u Zakari, Director Joint Services Department Mrs Olu Mustapha, Principal General Staff Officer (PGSO) Brig Gen Auwal Fage, and Special Adviser (Technical) to the Defence Minister Maj Gen Ahmed Tijani Jibrin (rtd)”.

The retirees appealed for inclusion in the payment of the SDA, arguing they too met the required criteria to be paid, having acquired knowledge and skills while in Service.

