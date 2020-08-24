Mali Coup : Military Wants 3 Year Transitional Rule

The military junta that seized power in Mali last week wants a three-year transitional body, with military officers playing prominent role. And has agreed to release deposed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The government will also be predominantly composed of soldiers under the military government’s proposal, the source said on condition of anonymity.

This will certainly bring the junta on a collision with the opposition coalition, which led unrelenting protests against Boubacar Keita government.

It will also bring it in collision with ECOWAS leaders, which have a zero-tolerance for military rule.

Leaders of the military government led by Colonel Assimi Goita and mediators from ECOWAS, West Africa’s regional bloc, led by Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, met behind closed doors all day on Sunday and are due to resume discussions on Monday.

“We have been able to agree on a number of points but not yet on all the discussions,” Jonathan told reporters on Sunday night after some nine hours of negotiations.

A spokesman for the military government, Colonel Ismael Wague, said: “We reached compromise on certain aspects and the negotiations will continue tomorrow.”

Neither gave details on what issues they had reached agreement on, and what were the outstanding issues.

The AFP source said the military government has agreed to “free president Keita”, who has been detained along with other political leaders since the coup on Tuesday, and he “will be able to return to his home” in Bamako.

“And if he wants to travel abroad for treatment, that is not a problem,” the ECOWAS source said.

Prime minister Boubou Cisse, who has been detained with 75-year-old Keita at a military base outside the capital where the coup began, would be moved to a secure residence in the city, the source said.

A military government official confirmed to AFP the decisions on the fate of Keita and Cisse, as well as that “the three-year transition would have a military president and a government mostly composed of soldiers”.

