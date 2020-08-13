Minimal operations on Abule-Egba BRT route

Adeyinka Aderibigbe

TWENTY-four hours after the Abule-Egba/Oshodi BRT corridor was launched, commercial operations are yet to begin in full capacity despite the 550 High Capacity Vehicles (HCV) deployed in the route.

But few vehicles were on the road yesterday and this was traced to the low turnout of commuters at the terminal due to poor awareness.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu launched Terminal 2 of the Oshodi Transport Interchange (OTI) on Tuesday. Three franchise operators – Primero Transport Services Limited (PTSL); Transport Services Limited (TSL) and Amalgamated Transport Services Limited (ATSL) – will ply the route.

Passengers are expected to board only with the Cowry Card, unveiled by Sanwo-Olu during the launch.

Sanwo-Olu promised 100,000 free Cowry cards to Lagosians but only 5,000 cards were given to operators.

Facility Manager Yomi Solaja said the slow pace was because the service was a new experience. Solaja said contrary to the perception of low patronage, the experience would be different during the evening peak.

He said the first week, which is basically a pilot phase, would be used to develop the right template.

Solaja added that Planet Projects Limited, which operates the three terminals, would ensure strict compliance to rules given by the regulator, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

