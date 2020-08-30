Minister, Oyo APC stakeholders harp on unity ahead 2023  

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, has appealed to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State to unite and sacrifice personal ambitions for the party to bounce back and reposition for victory in the 2023 election.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ consultative meeting of the state chapter of APC at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Dare, who canvassed support for the state APC, maintained that unity is more important than personal ambition.

Party leaders at the meeting, drawn across the three senatorial districts, who aligned with the minister’s position include former Deputy Governor, Otunba Moses Alake-Adeyemo; House of Representatives members, Shina Peller; Musiliu Akinremi; Akeem Adeyemi; Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), former Speakers of the State Assembly, Rt Hon Asimiyu Alarape and Rt Hon Olagunju Ojo, among others.

He appealed to party members to henceforth desist from deploying inflammatory words against fellow party members in the name of factional wrangling and charged them on the need to reposition the party for victory in 2023.

“Oyo State has the lowest number of appointments after Zamfara. We need to change that narrative. We have the battles ahead of us. We should speak with one voice. We need to start speaking the same language. The loss of Oyo State is like the loss of the whole Southwest. We must rise from that loss. Right now we must focus on rebuilding the party. My focus is to get our party back. To give recognition to those denied recognition.”