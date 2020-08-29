Minister Sammie embarks on second missionary journey with reason

Following the success of his debut album entitled, Great God, featuring Marizu, which was released in 2019, fast-rising gospel artiste, Sammie Ekpoh better known as Minister Sammie, has released his second single entitled Reason, featuring Kng James.

According to gospel act, the last two years have been amazing for him in the gospel subset of the music industry. “I appreciate and trust God for the best in the near future,” he enthused.

The songwriter and worship leader in the new offering expressed his passion for Christ with a purpose, devotion and vision that could connect his audience to a wholesome experience.

A graduate of Computer Engineering from Covenant University, Sango Ota, Ogun State, Sammie said both songs are available on all music platforms.

He expressed joy as youths including Kng James, a Nigerian born recording artiste and songwriter have repositioned Christian music in Nigeria and around the world.

Although he prefers hip-hop and rap, he has also shown interest in Afrobeat and pop, as his music depicts emancipation, care and concerns of the body of Christ.

Apart from music, Sammie is a financial analyst and a sportsman, he also loves to create content, just as he loves football and drama.