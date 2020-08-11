Minister sets up implementation committee

By Segun Ogunjimi, Abuja

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has inaugurated the implementation Committee to carry out the recommendations of the Ministerial Taskforce on National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

The Minister in a virtual meeting with the implementation committee during its inauguration said among other things that the National Stadium in Surulere , Lagos which is a national monument , had suffered neglect for over 18-20 years partly due to lack of resources and partly due movement of seat of government from Lagos to Abuja.

As a result, the minister set up a Ministerial Task Force on the National Stadium on 9th June with the singular terms of reference to verify, and screen the legality otherwise of the occupants of the Stadium.

The committee, according to the minister has since turned in its fact-finding report hence the need for the implementation committee.

He said: “On the 21st of July 2020 they ( the committee) turned in a comprehensive report. Having received this report on behalf of the Ministry and the Federal Government of Nigeria it behoves upon us to take the next bold step.

“That is why we are here this afternoon (yesterday afternoon) to inaugurate the implementation committee that would review and give effects to the report of the ministerial task force.”

The Minister who charged the members to begin work immediately, gave their term of reference to include: review the report on the comprehensive audit of tenanted facilities at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos submitted by the Ministerial Taskforce on the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos to the office of the Sports Minister on 21 July, 2020 and to implement the recommendation of the Taskforce.

