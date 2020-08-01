Missing two-year old boy found near Anambra market

A 2-year old boy reportedly missing has been found in Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The child, of about 2 feet tall, fair in complexion with small tribal marks was found by the Vigilante group in the area wondering around Oba International market.

The Nation gathered that the boy was unable to mention his name, where he hailed from nor find his way back home.

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident, said the boy is presently in the protective care of the Oba Divisional Anti human trafficking unit pending identification of his parents or guardian.

He said, “On the 1/8/2020 at about 8:am, the Chairman, Vigilante group Oba in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State brought a male child of about two years old to Oba Police Station.

“The child is about 2 feet tall, fair in complexion with small tribal marks.

“The boy was found wandering around Oba International market and could neither mention his name, find his way back home nor state where he came from.

“He is presently in the protective care of the Oba Divisional Anti human trafficking unit pending identification of his parents or guardian.

“In view of the foregoing, you are kindly requested to disseminate this massage through your medium to enable the biological parents or close relatives identify him.

“Anyone with useful information about the found child should report at Oba Divisional Police Station or contact PPRO Anambra State Police Command through GSM no 08060970639.”