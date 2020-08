WLEŃ, Poland–The mission seemed improbable, if not impossible: Convince the residents of a Polish town to let Tom Cruise blow up their bridge.

It was January, and a Hollywood location scout had slipped into the town of Wleń (population: 1,759) on an assignment to secure Mr. Cruise an explodable structure for his next and seventh “Mission: Impossible.” The scene would involve tossing a train going 60 miles an hour into a lake.

An…