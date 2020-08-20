Mixed reactions trail departure of Buhari’s nephew Mamman Daura to UK

Nigerians on Thursday had mixed reactions to the departure of Mamman Daura, a nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Kingdom (UK).

Daura’s departure to the UK comes while international flights are currently shut in the country since March curb the spread of coronavirus in March 2020. The only international travel in the country are by essential duties.

During the period while international flights were shut, a number of high profile Nigerian politicians have died of complications from COVID-19 infection.

Buhari’s chief of staff Abba Kyari died in April 2020, about a month after he contracted the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Lagos senator Bayo Osinowo and other politicians in the country had died from the virus.

Although the reasons behind Daura’s departure to the UK is unknown, there are claims that he embarked on the trip for medical attention.

A family source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) refuted the claims, saying that the president’s nephew embarked on the trip for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 in good health.

“It is impossible that a man, who is over 80, would have breathing problems on Friday and the family would wait for five days before flying him abroad in an emergency. A man having breathing problems on Friday would not attend a public funeral on Tuesday,” the family source to NAN.

Some Nigerians on Twitter, however, believe otherwise about the health of President Buhari’s nephew health conditions.

Abba Kyari was so unlucky, will Mamman Daura get lucky now he’s been flown to UK? Btw, UK is Buhari’s country of choice for the almighty “medical tourism” he vowed to end! Now Nigerians wait for the GOOD NEWS. The last of the “Three Musketeers” may become another VVIP in hell.. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 20, 2020

The last of the three member cabal Mamman Daura is outside the country for urgent medical attention. I wonder what is going on in the mind of President Buhari — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) August 20, 2020

Buhari’s nephew Mamman Daura flown to UK for urgent medical treatment When Buhari was sick he was flown abroad, same as his wife Now his nephew has been flown abroad, while the masses he’s leading don’t even have access to good health care.

His “no to medical tourism” na wash. — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) August 20, 2020

Mamman Daura flown to the UK in a private jet for medical attention? Nigeria is funding the profligate lifestyle of the president ‘s distant relation and most people can’t muster ordinary outrage?? Nigeria has been saved — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) August 20, 2020

