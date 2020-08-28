MMPN, MURIC celebrate Sultan at 64

By Tajudeen Adebanjo

Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Lagos chapter has felicitated with the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on his 64th birthday.

MMPN joined the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and hundreds of well-wishers to pay homage to the topmost Nigerian religious ruler.

MMPN Lagos Chapter Chairman, Alhaji AbdulKabir Garba Alabi described the Sultan as a fair, just and detribalised leader.

According to him, “We are not only celebrating an amiable leader, we are also glorifying Allah for the awesome works in creating him and making him to lead the Muslim Ummah.

“In spite of the great tribal differences, he has been able to bring the Muslims together under one umbrella, albeit, we still have some recalcitrant who always want to do their things in their own way. We pray Almighty Allah to continue to give him long life, sound health and the increased wisdom to direct the affairs of Muslims in the country.”

MURIC Director Prof Is-haq Lakin Akintola described Sultan Abubakar as cerebral, uncommon and totally detribalised.

Akintola said: “We join millions of Nigerians to celebrate a unique leader as he turns 64.

“Sultan Abubakar accommodates all regardless of ethnicity or creed. He thinks more of the whole country than of Sokoto Sultanate. Instead of leading a sedentary existence or exhibiting armchair leadership, the Sultan has been highly mobile. From Enugu to Nguru, from Oshogbo to Kaura-Namoda, the Sultan has left his foot print on the Nigerian architectural discuss. Consequently, he has enjoyed nation-wide love and confidence among all which no Sultan before him ever enjoyed,” Akintola said.