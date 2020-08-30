Modular refinery: ‘Interests of host communities to be protected’

From Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

The Managing Director, Alexis Refinery, Mr Joewy Obue has pledged to carry along host communities of the proposed 10000 barrels per day modular refinery in Abuator in Ndokwa East LGA.

He said relations between host communities and Alexis Refinery will be guided by the spirit of the new Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), with regards to local content.

He said the refinery which would commence operations in August 2021 allocated 1 percent equity shares to host communities, pointing out the move was informed by the need to encourage host communities to take ownership of the project.

Obue, disclosed this while speaking with reporters, yesterday, at the end of stakeholders scoping workshop on Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) Scoping Workshop/Community Engagement Meeting , in Asaba, Delta State.

Obue assured that adequate steps had been taken to accommodate the interest of host communities to avoid the pitfalls of the past where communities were pitted against oil companies.

He said that the Delta State Government with 10 per cent equity shares, the primary host community of Abuator, the neighbouring communities of Abalaga, Aboh, Beneku and Okpai as well as the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Content Management and Development Commission (NCMDC) formed the stakeholders in the project.

He said: “the communities are an integral part of the project; they are stakeholders in the project. They are all being carried along in the spirit of the new Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) with a lot of local content.”

Alexis Refinery MD said plans had reached advanced stage to pay compensation to a farm settlement towards relocation to a suitable site.

He said the Italian multinational oil giant, AGIP would supply feedstock from its field to the refinery.

Executive Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Economic Planning, Dr. Kingsley Emu, said that the state government would not only ensure that an enabling environment was provided but would also ensure that the local economy is protected, in terms of fair share of jobs.