Modular Refinery: Stop ‘Broad Daylight Robbery Of Projects,’ APC Tells Obaseki

File photo: Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, addresses residents in a state-wide broadcast in August 7, 2020.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, told Governor Godwin Obaseki not to ” take glory” for the Edo Modular Refinery at Ologbo.”

APC’s Media Campaign Council Chairman in Edo State, John Mayaki says it amounts to “broad daylight robbery” for the Obaseki administration to claim a project that is funded by the Federal Government and some private businesses.

“As it stands now, no one can debate the fact that Mr. Godwin Obaseki is falsehood personified, a wrapped bag of lies that continue to give,” John Mayaki noted in a statement.

“From falsified and inconsistent academic records and credentials, the baloney has come to the point of broad daylight robbery of projects and initiatives.

“Today, the lie is with the Edo Modular refinery at Ologbo, a project that having been funded by both foreign businesses and the federal government has neared completion and commissioning.”

Giving further insight into the modular refinery, the statement explained that the “Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company is owned by AIPCC Energy Limited, a joint venture between AFCOM and Peiyang Chemical Equipment Company of China and was built at the cost of 10.2million dollars. The refinery will be producing diesel, Naptha, and Fuel oil (LPFO).

“The Federal Government supported the project by granting duty waivers on refinery equipment and components.”

While claiming the Obaseki Government has failed in providing the needed infrastructure since he took the governor over, it added that the Edo leader has done nothing to address the challenges facing Edo State.

“While Obaseki is desperately trying to be at the front, center, and back of a private project that his administration in fact frustrated with his disastrous economic policies and pulverizing of the strong economic structures in place before his tragic emergence, the sites of his promised Industrial Park and GeleGele Seaport remain desolate, standing as a symbolic portrayal of his entire four-year reign: empty, dull, and without any life,” the statement added.

It, therefore, called on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Obaseki, to stop laying claims to “what does not rightly belong to them,” vowing that “we will be here all the way to sensitize the people and rinse them of the indoctrinated lies and deceits.”