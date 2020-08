The presidential candidate of the Young Peoples Party in the 2019 general elections, Kingsley Moghalu, has denied reports that he had joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a statement on Wednesday, described the report as “false, mischievous, and tendentious.” “In late 2019 I […]

The post Moghalu debunks rumour of joining APC appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...