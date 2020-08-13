Mokwa General Hospital in bad shape 

By Usman Gana

SIR: Health is wealth – is a saying that is very popular among our people. True, health is wealth. It is when you are healthy that you can do anything. Unfortunately, in this part of the world, our people are in dire need of proper health care due to insufficient medical facilities and personnel. And where you have health facilities, most of them are in bad shape with no equipment.

This is the case of Mokwa, the headquarters of Mokwa Local Government. The town is the fifth biggest in Niger State. Its location is very strategic, being the gateway between the southern and northern part of Nigeria.

Mokwa General Hospital was established in 1986. It is one of the biggest hospitals in Niger State. Unfortunately, the hospital is currently in deplorable state, a situation compounded with insufficient medical personnel.

The hospital needs quick intervention from Niger State government. All the structures are in bad shape just as most of the roofs are leaking whenever it rains. It has been so for the past three years. Sixteen nurses were transferred to other hospitals without replacement.

The hospital used to have two corps members doctors and six permanent medical doctors. Today, the hospital is left with only two medical doctors. And this is a hospital that receives more than 100 accident victims in some days due to its location.

The hospital mortuary and generator set has been vandalised by hoodlums due to poor security. The hospital has no fence since it was established making it vulnerable to miscreants. With each cycle of power failure from the local electricity distribution company, all activities in the hospital grinds to a halt.

The hospital laboratory is also not in good condition.

Our prayers to Niger State government and other concerned authorities are: major renovation, total overhauling of the entire hospital complex. The hospital should be fenced as soon as possible. The laboratory should be equipped.

More doctors and other medical personnel should be deployed to the hospital as soon as possible. The pharmaceutical store should be adequately stocked with drugs. The road leading to the hospital also deserve attention.

Mokwa General Hospital has been neglected for a very long time. It is time the state government do the needful. We seek assistance from donors to rescue the people as lives are being lost on daily basis to the deplorable state of the hospital.

Usman Gana, Mokwa, Niger State.

Like this: Like Loading...