Mom Killed, Her Baby Injured As Police Chase Suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ In Edo State

One Mrs Grace Obajay has reportedly died in a ghastly motor that occurred recently along Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State.

Mrs Grace Obajay, 29, was in an Uber with her one-year five months old baby, when a car rammed into them, flinging the baby out of the car, knocking the mother out, and also causing injuries to the Uber driver.

According to reports, the accident happened while some men of the Nigeria police force were chasing after an alleged “Yahoo boy” in the state capital.

The report had it that Mrs Grace Obajay was with her 1 year five months old baby inside an Ubber when a car rammed into them, flinging the baby out of the car, knocked the mom out and also caused the Uber driver some injuries.

Mrs Grace Obajay, who worked as a Secretary with Floret Systems and was only two months from celebrating her second year wedding anniversary, had ordered the Uber after she closed work for the day when the accident occured.

The elder brother of the Uber driver, Dickson John said, “I got a call from my brother at about 11 am. All he could mutter was ‘ come quickly, I’m dying, I can’t breathe, my chest, accident, airport road…, and the call ended. I tried reaching back to him but could not get him.

“I was accompanied to the scene by one of my comrades, Godwin Esosa, where I saw my brother’s car stained with blood and fuel was dripping from its engine but there was no sight of him.

“We gathered from eyewitnesses that a team of policemen in a carton colour Audi car was chasing a suspected yahoo boy in a Toyota Camry 2012 model. In his bid to escape from the police, he ran into my brother’s car which was just entering airport road from Saint Paul. The policemen never made an attempt to save them. Rather, they abandoned them to fate.

“A Reverend father rushed the baby to Saint Philomena hospital for immediate attention, while my brother and mother of the baby were rushed to Faith Mediplex hospital for immediate medical attention. The yahoo suspect was rushed to the police clinic for treatment.

“At Faith Mediplex, the female passenger later identified as Mrs Grace Obajay Frank was referred to UBTH on oxygen. She was there until yesterday (Tuesday, August 25) when she died.

Also contacted, the widower, Frank Obajay, lamented that the incident had shattered him beyond expression. He disclosed that their baby had a fracture on his left leg, adding that surgery had been done on the leg.

He said that the Police were aware of the incident right from the first day, adding that some policemen from Federal Operation had paid him a condolence visit.

The identities of the policemen who were chasing the yahoo suspect were yet to be disclosed by the Edo State Police Command.

She was left bleeding from the mouth and nose and was unconscious following the accident. Her son, who had been flung out of the window due to the impact of the crash, was badly injured and cried out. The Uber driver, named Precious John, was also badly injured and immediately called his elder brother for help.

Like this: Like Loading...