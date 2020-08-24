Moment man pokes and squeezes Beluga whale’s head at China Shenzhen aquarium

By Adam Mccleery For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 02:09 EDT, 24 August 2020 | Updated: 02:10 EDT, 24 August 2020

Shocking footage has emerged of a man poking a three-year-old Beluga whale at an aquarium.

In the video, filmed in Shenzhen, south China, on August 12, the man is seen poking and squeezing the whale’s head to show nearby children how soft it is.

The man, possible an aquarium employee, said he spends time with the whale, named Dabai, every day and has built a relationship with the mammal.

‘Our relationship is very good. It is very good most of the time, but sometimes it is very naughty and will spray water at me,’ he said.

‘In this video, I’m touching its head and its head is super soft.

‘Then it laughs super cute. I chat with it every day and it uses movements to respond to me.’

But not everyone saw the video as ‘cute’ with some taking issue with the man’s actions.

‘It’s not safe to poke a Beluga’s head,’ one concerned viewer wrote.

‘I don’t think that’s safe,’ another added.

The bulbous part of a Beluga whale’s head is the called the ‘melon’ and is an organ which directs and changes the frequency of the animal’s sound waves.

The area is soft because it is filled with oil and wax, with the brain is well protected behind the melon and inside the skull.