Mompha regains freedom from EFCC custody

Internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, was on Wednesday released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
He was released on bail about two weeks after he was re-arrested by the anti-graft agency in Lagos.
His lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole, said Mompha had withdrawn the N5 million fundamental rights suit he filed against the EFCC to challenge his re-arrest.
Mompha is standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd, on an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N33 billion.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how he was re-arrested on August 14.
He was arrested when he went to the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos to reclaim his luxury possessions.
The items include five luxury wristwatches, an Apple iPod, an iPhone 8 device, and a pair of sunglasses, which were among other items found on him when he was arrested on October 19, 2019, in Abuja.
His visit to the EFCC office followed a July 24 ruling by Justice Mohammed Liman ordering the release of the items.
