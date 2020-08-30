Monarch, lawyer, community leaders urge elite to support less privileged

The Olupo of Oluponna, in Ayedire Council, Osun State, Oba Emmanuel Oyebamiji; a legal practitioner, Chief Bola Abimbola Ige and two community leaders, Mr. Mutiu Sabitu and Prince Ayo Oyedokun yesterday called on rich individuals to aid the less privileged to reduce poverty in the country.

The call was made at the Oluponna Home and Diaspora Economic Development and Empowerment scheme programme held in Oluponna, Osun State.

Speaking at event, the monarch described the project as laudable and good for development. He added that the project would help reduce poverty level while urging wealthy individuals to emulate it.

Also, Sabitu said the scheme will help reduce poverty to the barest minimum in the community.

“Governments should come down to the grassroots to assist the people and the well-to-do should come to the aid of the less privileged in the society in order to reduce poverty in the country,” he said.

Chairman, Oluponna Economic Empowerment Scheme, Prince Ayo Oyedokun stated that the project is a community-based empowerment scheme for the active poor.

“It is for 30 beneficiaries who would get N20, 000 each to add to their line of business. We are doing this to reduce poverty, impact their families, the town and the society,” he said.

Ige expressed happiness over the project saying it is the first time people will benefit from this kind of project in the town.