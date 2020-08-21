Mossimo Giannulli sentenced to five months in prison for his role in college bribery scheme

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:11 EDT, 21 August 2020 | Updated: 11:26 EDT, 21 August 2020

Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannilli, will be sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college bribery scandal.

Within five minutes of his Zoom sentencing hearing on Friday, Judge Nathaniel Gorton said: ‘I accept the so-called plea that has been agreed to.

‘That is because I conclude that the agreed upon sentence, five months imprisonment, 250 hours of community service and a fine of $250,000 is sufficient but not greater than necessary punishment under the circumstances.

‘There is no mystery about the outcome.’

It’s unclear when he will have to report to prison, or where he will serve his time.

Lori will be sentenced at 2.30pm. The government has proposed that she serve two months behind bars.

Mossimo appeared with his attorney for the Zoom hearing. He wore a pink shirt and dark suit, and was clean shaven.

The famous pair paid $500,000 to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella into USC by pretending they were champion coxswains.

They were among dozens of well-heeled parents who paid for their kids’ entry.

Felicity Huffman also took part in the scheme, that was masterminded by Rick Singer. She was sentenced to two weeks in prison.