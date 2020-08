After the tongue lashing and backlash Nollywood films have received over the years, things seem to be changing for the better with the Oscar nomination of “Lionheart” and the viewing of Nigerian films on the streaming platform Netflix leading to the creation of franchise Netflix Naija. Our compilation of films was released in 2019 but […]

The post Most-Talked About Films On Netflix 2020 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...