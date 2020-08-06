Movie Alert: Youths tackle corrupt, mindless power brokers

The youths are disenchanted with the clueless governance, mismanagement and endemic corruption in the government of President Nathaniel Olubo (played by Akin Lewis) in a tiny country, a colony of a big populous third world country.
A covert team of vibrant youths led by Lateef Adedimeji, hide its identity and deploys unorthodox strategy to tackle the mindless, corrupt and deadly power brokers in the Republic of Aruguna.
The ensuing youth rebellion generated tension nationwide. Chills run down the spines of the President and his cohorts. Something and somebody must give way!
This engaging story is further elucidated in THE NEW PATRIOTS, an action-packed political thriller by Dr. Rotimi Adelola, starring Akin Lewis, Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin, Dele Odule, Taiwo Ibikunle and many other talented thespians. The movie is directed by Adebayo Tijani and Terry Ayebo.
Durot Movies & NUMBER 9 FILM STUDIO produced the movie.
In 2016, Durot Movies powered the production of ORIOYE, a short Yoruba movie.
The movie demonstrated the inherent dangers of greed and avarice of Kingmakers in the choice and installation of a new King in a small rural community.
In 2018, the two companies produced KEDERE (NO HIDING PLACE) which explored the negative effects of superstitious parental beliefs and pronouncement on a child’s worldview and conduct, even till adulthood.
NUMBER 9 FILM STUDIO has produced LADIES’ CHAT a talk show on trending issues concerning ladies. The Studio has also produced Psychotechnology of Success, a series of short lectures on the application of psychological principles to personal life.
Dr. Rotimi Adelola holds a PhD in Psychology of the University of Ibadan and is an Alumnus of the Harvard-Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.
In 2017, he graduated from Tunde Kelani’s Film School, Mainframe Media and Film Institute.
View this post on Instagram
Written and produced by @omoonida Directed By @adebayotijani Asst Director @terry_olakunle D. O. P 1st Unit @lukabdulrahmon D. O. P 2nd Unit @otemoludavid Managed @sundayolaniyi55 Asst Pm @damolaolajide Script Supervisor @baba_apesin1 Sound Recordist seyi ogunrinu Boom Swinger @ Gaffer @tundelight1 Asst Gaffer @kazeemtope4 Set Designer @adelekeadewale_set Asst Set Designer @daudaabdullahi72 Property manager @ademolaadesanya1 Asst property manager @ Wardrobe manager @iamtemilolaawe Asst Wardrobe manager @i_am_mide77 Make Up Artist 1@bolaomoniyi Make Up Artist 2@olajumokealuko Asst make Up Artist @ Coordinator @ Spark manager @pemisire1989 Camera Assistant 1 @alfred_jawnson Camera Assistant 2 @ Grip @itsoluwole B. T. S @dareclement Still Photography@scenicstudios7 Location manager @amokeoja1 Location Driver @ Production Assistant @sundaypeter Production Assistant @iamcolorado Production Assistant @ayo Production Assistant @ Cc: @deleodule_ @akin_lewis @bimbo_oshin @adedimejilateef @mo_bimpe @damipeadekoya @italiano @mimmytea @taiwo_ibikunle @yinkasalau_ @teammotilola @officialbabaesu Powered by #DUROTMOVIES
A post shared by ADEBAYO TIJANI (@adebayotijani) on
