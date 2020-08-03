Mozambique: Covid-19: Emergency Measures End As Cases Jump

[Mozambique News Reports And Clippings] The state of emergency, decreed on 1 April, expired at midnight on Wednesday 29 July. The constitution limits a state of emergency to a maximum of 120 days, and so Nyusi could not extend it. With the end of the state of emergency, many of the restrictive measures cease to have the force of law – but in his speech to the nation on Wednesday, the President urged people to continue obeying them anyway, as a matter of public health.

