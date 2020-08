[Mozambique News Reports And Clippings] President Filipe Nyusi used a speech in Pemba on Friday (14 Aug) to “lament those Mozambicans who, well protected, take the suffering of those who protect them lightly – including certain foreigners who freely choose to live in Mozambique but who, in the camouflaged name of human rights, don’t respect the sacrifice of those who keep this young homeland standing, and guarantee their stay in Cabo Delgado and Mozambique in general.” (Zitamar 17 Aug)

