[Mozambique News Reports And Clippings] “Mozambique needs to recognise that it is facing a well-led group, that is adapting easily to the conditions imposed on it, and that it is taking advantage of the gaps and weaknesses of the country, especially the FDS [Defence and Security Forces]”, warns semi-official think tank CEEI. The clear tone of its new Security Brief is that the Cabo Delgado war is unwinnable without mercenaries. https://bit.ly/CEEI-3

The post Mozambique: Semi-Official Think-Tank Says Govt Must Use Mercenaries appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...