Mr. Dutch explains genre, Afro-cyborg, drops “Mamacita” video

Mr Dutch

Mr Dutch releases his highly anticipated visuals for Mamacita which is an addictive Afrobeat and Ampiano house fusion with an upbeat feel that’s going to get you moving and definitely add some spice to your life.

The track was produced by Nigeria’s own Masterkraft and since it’s release it has been trending on

Audiomack has been added to some of Apple music’s biggest playlists such as: Today’s Hits (Apple Music Pop), Amapiano Lifestyle (Apple Music Dance), Naija Hits (Apple Music African) and many more.

The singer said the inspiration for Mamacita came about during a late-night recording session at Masterkraft’s studio.

“There is an artwork in Masterkraft’s studio of an African woman, we saw that artwork which basically brought Mamacita in my head. That artwork inspired the whole song. It was a fantasy about this strong

African women who could come change my life and bring some balance to it. When you listen to the lyrics you will understand the role Mamacita is playing in the life of the Afro Cyborg. Mamacita is helping the Afro Cyborg to discover another part of himself which is that of strength. That’s the power of Mamacita” Mr Dutch says





Afro Cyborg is the fictional discovery of Mr Dutch and the title to his upcoming debut project. Afro Cyborg is discovering the different side of you, the fictional part of you that simply says you have the ability to do and become whatever you want to be. The video was directed by Nigerian director, Aje and he was able to bring a snippet of the Afro Cyborg vision to life.

“I want people to see themselves in a different form, I want people to understand that some parts of us are yet to be discovered and only with the right energy, right vibe, right place and right time will we be shown this super magnificent part of us. The mechanism of bringing out the powerful strong African man and woman is what the video showcases and the magical powers we all have to change our life,” says Mr Dutch

“Afro Cyborg are the sounds of freedom, greatness, liberation, and with those sounds you will understand you can now achieve anything yourself, you can now be what you have longed to be especially if you have the power of Mamacita balancing you and balancing your system,” he added.

Mr Dutch is an accomplished singer with hits like ‘Antidote’, ‘Better Soup’ and ‘Eno Finish’ featuring Burna Boy. His first song of 2020 is “Keys to My Heart”, a song dedicated to lovers on St Valentine’s Day.

Mr Dutch is the owner of his own record label known as Dutch Dreams Records and the top dog of his own management called Mr Dutch Empire.

