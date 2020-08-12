MTN faults labour’s planned picket

Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN), in collaboration with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday gave MTN two weeks’ ultimatum to address its anti-labour practices and meet other demands or get its operations shut across the country.

PTECSSAN President Comrade Opeyemi Tomori, who spoke to reporters in Lagos, said some of the critical issues facing workers in the company include discriminatory remuneration, lack of exit package structure even for long term workers, unholy employee relation practices, abuse of expatriate quota, increased spate of precarious work, among others.

The union demanded that MTN allow every employee that wishes to join the union to do so without delay and intimidation.

MTN has denied any wrongdoing and described the allegations as unsubstantiated and without merit.

Its Chief Corporate Services Officer, Tobechukwu Okigbo said: “MTN’s attention has been drawn to threats by PTECSSAN to picket some of its offices over false allegations of anti-labour activities.

“This is what defines and unites us. MTN cares greatly about all its workers, deploying global best practice people solutions and policies that make MTN Nigeria a great place to work. We intentionally invest in our people. Indeed, MTN’s success in Nigeria is as a result of the hard work, commitment and dedication of all staff, guided by a strong culture of people management. Our people/workforce are our most critical competitive advantage and a key differentiator in the marketplace so we take staff welfare, remuneration and career development seriously.

“We have stringent policies in place that promote meritocracy and protect our employees from all forms of harassment and discrimination and creates a workplace where employees feel valued and safe.”

But the union also wants immediate signing of the Procedural Agreement as proposed by the commencement of negotiations on the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to meet the yearnings of the workers.

Other demands by the union include immediate recruitment of new workers to ease workload burden on the existing workers in the company, immediate review of the emoluments of the employees in order to correct the inconsistencies therein, immediate removal of expatriates that do what Nigerians can do, among others.

He said: “As leaders of workers in the telecommunication in Nigeria, we are duty bound to seek the protection of the interest of all the workers within the sector. PTECSSAN is therefore committed to ensuring that all necessary steps no matter how painful it may to compel the management of MTN to treats it’s employees fairly and within the dictates of our laws.

“We therefore implore subscribers, business partners, individuals and corporate organisations that rely on MTN Nigeria Telecommunications Limited to either impress it on the company to change its way towards the union and it’s members in the organisation by yielding to our demands or source for another alternative to satisfy their business interests as our proposed actions will be wide and compelling with deep implications for their businesses.

“Once again, we restate that if our demands are not fully and appropriately complied with by MTN Nigeria Telecommunication Limited on or before the next 14 days from today, we shall withdraw every guarantee of industrial peace within MTN Nigeria.

“Services may be disrupted across the nation throughout the network from the midnight of the 24th day of August, 2020.”

NLC representative, Comrade Chris Onyeka said the is in full support of the telecommunication workers.

He said every steps taking by the union will be back by the umbrella body.

Responding when contacted, Chief Human Resources Officer, Esther Akinnukawe said the company will respond at the appropriate time to the union’s demand and allegations.

