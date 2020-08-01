MultiChoice adds ESPN to GOtv Max Sports Offering

Agency Reporter

Multichoice Nigeria is happy to announce the return of the 24-hour channel, ESPN on GOtv channel 36, available on the GOtv Max package.

GOtv Max customers will have access to thousands of live sporting events and shows from the ESPN network, such as the English Football League (EFL), Major League Soccer (MLS), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie and other popular premier American leagues.

Viewers can look forward to these thrilling games; English Football League: 2019-2020 playoff Semi Final: Fulham vs. Cardiff at 7:40pm on Thursday, 30th July, Major League Soccer: 2020, KF: Wedstrijd at 1:05am on Friday, 31st July, Scottish Premiership 2020 – 21: Aberdeen vs. Rangers at 12:25pm on Saturday, 1st August and many more!

During last month’s financial results announcement, MCG reaffirmed its commitment to continue providing the best available content to its customers. This deal allows the company to provide a larger sport offering than ever before, as the home of sports on the continent.

“As Africa’s leading video entertainment platform, we are unwavering in our commitment to ensure that we continue to find the best available content to delight our customers, both now and into the future. We endeavour to deliver both world-class international content as well as the very best in local content, giving our loyal customers a never-ending selection of outstanding entertainment,” said MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela.

