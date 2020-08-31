MultiChoice hikes DSTV, GOTV rates

Agency Reporter

Subscribers are to pay more to view channels on DStv and GOtv networks, following an announcement on Sunday by MultiChoice to adjust subscriptions with effect from tomorrow.

MultiChoice said the price adjustment was arrived at after careful consideration of the market and a review of its business operations.

In a statement, its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, said: “We have made efforts to contain any price adjustments on subscription prices. However, to ensure the sustainability of the business, we have to consider financial impacts, including inflation as well as increased content and operational costs.

“As such, we have reviewed the prices of some of our bouquets so that we can continue to survive as a business and bring quality entertainment to our customers.

“To arrive at the decision to adjust prices, we took into account many factors, including the impact on the customer, current inflation, content costs and efficiencies within the company.”

Ugbe said the packages will continue to be available at varying pricing points to allow subscribers flexibility in price and choice without compromising quality or variety.

“To this end, only the prices of some of the bouquets have been reviewed upwards while the lower bouquets have been left untouched,” he said.