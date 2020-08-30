MultiChoice to effect price adjustments for DStv, GOtv September 1

MultiChoice has announced that it will effect price adjustments on some DStv and GOtv packages from 01 September 2020. This decision was made after careful consideration of the market and a review of its business operations.

“We have made efforts to contain any price adjustments on subscription prices. However, in order to ensure the sustainability of the business we have to consider financial impacts, including inflation as well increased content and operational costs.

“As such we have reviewed the prices of some of our bouquets so that we can continue to survive as a business and bring quality entertainment to our customers.

“To arrive at the decision to adjust prices, we took into account many factors, including the impact on the customer, current inflation, which stands at 12.82%, the highest in 27 months; content costs and efficiencies within the company.

“Please, be assured that we have worked hard to keep this year’s tariffs manageable,” said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer of the company.

“Our packages will continue to be available at varying pricing points to allow subscribers flexibility in price and choice without compromising quality or variety.

“To this end, only the prices of some of the bouquets have been reviewed upwards while the lower bouquets have been left untouched. We will continue to give our customers the best experience.

“The price adjustments will allow us to keep delivering top-quality entertainment experience by telling the best local stories through our series and movies, give you access to nail-biting sporting action and up-to-the-minute news as well as the best international series, movies and documentaries, while ensuring that we offer your children movies and series that will keep them educated and entertained.

Vanguard