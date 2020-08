The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has denied receiving funds from a terrorist organisation in or outside Nigeria. The group director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement on Tuesday, said reports linking it to Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) is illogical, adding that it never had any contact with any terrorist group. Akintola said […]

The post MURIC denies receiving $200,000 from terrorist group appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...