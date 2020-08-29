Daily News

Murray-Bruce remembers wife

DEATH does have a way of creating a vacuum in the lives of those who lose loved ones.

Founder of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, is still battling with the vacuum created by the death of his wife, Evelyn.

Recall that the wife died in March after a prolonged battle with cancer. When Murray-Bruce announced her passage, it even came as a shock to the public as the family fought the battle silently.

In a post on social media, the former senator representing Bayelsa East shared a love-up picture with his wife, captioning: “I celebrate my dear wife, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. She would have been 67-year-old. Even though she is not with us again, I wish her happy birthday. I miss her.”

