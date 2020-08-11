Musa nets first league goal in Saudi Arabia

Captain of the senior national team of Nigeria Ahmed Musa got off the mark for his Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr with a goal in their 2-0 win over Abha.

Musa scored the second goal in the 62nd minute after winning the spot kick which was converted by Abderrazak Hamallah for the opener.

27 year old Musa has endured an injury hit second season at the club but he has gotten over his fitness issues and reclaim his spot in the starting line up. Keen on a move back to Europe , Musa is for the time being still at the Saudi Arabia outfit although talks with some unnamed teams in England has taken place.

His representatives held talks with Al Nassr on his decision to leave the team but were told that he is part of their plans for the remaining games of the season.

They didn’t however rule out a move in the long run but for now they are relying on him to help them maintain their second spot on the log after 24 round of league games.

