Muslim group condemns Mailafia on hate speech, religious intolerance

Dr. Obadiah Mailafia

By Imam Murtadha Gusau

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria has condemned the statements credited to Dr. Obadiah Mailafia saying that the Grand-Commander of Boko-Haram insurgency in Nigeria is a serving Governor in the Northern part of Nigeria, warning that incessant hate speeches bothering on falsehood, ethnic and religious intolerance across the country would not help the country to move forward.

The group led by Ibrahim Abdullahi in a statement sent to Vanguard said: “We condemn in strong terms inflammatory statements credited to Dr.Obadiah Mailafiya opining that the Grand-Commander of Boko-Haram insurgency in Nigeria is a serving Governor in the Northern part of Nigeria.

“Following this unguided statement, he was invited by the State Security Service where the Nation was informed that on interrogation, Mailafiya claimed he heard that a Governor in the North was Commander of Boko-Haram from ‘a Fulani man in the market’ that was why he said it on a Radio interview with Nigeria Info on 99.3 FM!

“This development is worrisome and unpatriotic! For a man of his calibre to say this is nothing but an irresponsible statement capable of promoting disaffection, chaos and instability! A retired Chief of Army Staff – few days after the falsehood and vituperation of Obadiah took to a national daily to name a serving Governor as a Commander of Book Haram.

“He allegedly predicated his views on personal interaction with that person while he was serving COAS even though that person was not a Governor then! One could see that personal animosities are gradually being developed to add to humongous problems we are facing presently.

The group warned that careless, senseless and irresponsible statements must be checked to avert political, ethnic and religious crises, adding that anyone found culpable should be made to face the law.

