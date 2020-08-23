Breaking News

My boyfriend wanted to keep his sexuality secret, but a colleague outed us. Now he won’t talk to me

By
0
Post Views: Visits 82

Dear Roe,

I am a gay man in my late 30s. Last year through a work social group I met and became friends with a colleague from another part of the organisation. He is 28, very funny, intelligent and great company. He has had girlfriends before but was so keen on being friends I wondered if something was up. One night after a party he told me he had strong feelings for me and kissed me. We had long discussions after. He told me he had not been with a man before but had intense feelings for me.

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Tanya Sweeney: ‘I am really rather jealous of influencers’

Previous article

‘I loved how alcohol made me feel safe in the world’

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News