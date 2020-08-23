My boyfriend wanted to keep his sexuality secret, but a colleague outed us. Now he won’t talk to me

Dear Roe,
I am a gay man in my late 30s. Last year through a work social group I met and became friends with a colleague from another part of the organisation. He is 28, very funny, intelligent and great company. He has had girlfriends before but was so keen on being friends I wondered if something was up. One night after a party he told me he had strong feelings for me and kissed me. We had long discussions after. He told me he had not been with a man before but had intense feelings for me.
Comments