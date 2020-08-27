My Customer Lost Consciousness And Died After Second Round – Sex Worker Tells Police

The Police in Lagos are currently investigating the death of a truck driver, who was on the second round with a sex worker when he suddenly lost consciousness and died.

According to reports, the 32-year-old truck driver identified as Wuyi Jackson, who worked in an oil company in Ajah was set to get married to his fiancee in September but died while in the company of a sex worker.

On the day of the incident, he came to Ijegun Depot in Satellite Town to load petroleum product, when he decided to have some drink at the hotel located at Oluti area of Satellite Town.

It was gathered that after parking his truck at the supposed depot, he retired to the hotel with some of his friends at about 10:00 p.m, where he had several bottles of an alleged aphrodisiac.

He then proceeded to negotiate with one of the sex workers, Gift Ifeanyi, who works in the hotel, to spend the night with him.

Wuyi, however, while with Gift inside one of the hotel rooms, became unconscious and later died before he could get any medical intervention.

It was gathered that two bags of rice he bought in preparation for his upcoming wedding were still inside his truck when he died in the sex worker’s arms.

Narrating her ordeal, 24-year-old Gift Ifeanyi said:

“On the night he approached me for my service for the night, I billed him N10,000 but he paid me N7,000.

“Immediately we entered the room we had sex. So we relaxed and slept for a while. At about 2:30 a.m., he woke me up so we could have the second round.

“It was while we were at it that he started to breathe heavily and, before I could do anything, he had become unconscious. So I raised alarm to alert people.”

After Gift raised the alarm and the hotel management was alerted, Wuyi was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was referred to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect died while in the company of the sex worker at the hotel.

“Autopsy has been done, but we are waiting for the result,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gift is still in police custody and is being interrogated.

