My environment influenced my love for fabric design – Taye

Ifeanyi Ede Taye is a young artist, based in Ogun state.

Taye is also a textile designer who makes tapestries and batik paintings, handmade shaggy rugs as well as design Adire/Kampala fabrics.

Growing up with the inability to speak clearly, some people expressed pity for her while others mocked her.

This inspired her to excel and stand out.

In this chat with Taye, she talks about her speech defect, her environment and how she developed a keen interest in arts at a tender age.

Tell us about your childhood.

I grew up in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Abeokuta is a calm and serene environment, so growing up as a child wasn’t challenging.

My environment influenced my love for fabric designs as Abeokuta is known for the production of Adire/Kampala fabrics.

What made you love arts?

I developed keen interest for art in Junior school, Jss2 precisely.

I was inspired by my female art teacher who encourages us to be more creative.

So, I could say I knew I will pursue a career in art at that early age.

So, I focused on art and pursued a B.A degree (Textile Designing) from University of Benin, 2016.

I love drawings and fashion.

I stitched fabrics together to make dresses.

Why did you choose to venture into Textile designing?

I choose textile design as a career because I love the aesthetic and functional value of Textiles and also its a medium of expressing my thoughts to the society.

Where do you get inspirations from?

I draw inspiration from nature most times as I see art as a means of communicating to the soul of man which is a tool for expressing my muse to viewers.

I also infuse contemporary art with Nigerian indigenous art as seen in my works.

Did you face any challenge while growing up?

The only challenge I would say I faced while growing up was accepting me for who I am.

I have problem speaking clearly, which made some pity me while some mocked me.

So, while growing up, speaking in public and changing environment became really challenging for me.

Thanks to my family for loving me through this period and it was God’s grace that sees me through.

But, I could say that is past now, because I have learnt to love myself and work on my strengths.

What advice do you have for other young entrepreneurs?

My advice to them is to keep on harnessing their skills, be passionate about their profession and never to give up.

How is the patronage for your products? Would you say Nigerians are buying more of made in Nigeria textiles like yours?

Textile business is a lucrative business in Nigeria.

I hope for more patronage from Nigerians.

I will like the government to focus on the growth of the textile sector because it’s an untapped sector full of great yields and returns.

What advice do you have for other female entrepreneurs?

We can be whatever we choose to be, dream big and aspire to be the best version of you.

Where do you see your business in the next five to ten years?

I’ll love to open a textile school whereby young creatives who are passionate about textiles can be trained and tutored with adequate knowledge and relevant skills providing a solid base for their career in latter years.

